The Washington Wizards are reportedly in “serious talks” with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat about a potential Bradley Beal trade, per Shams Charania. Although the Suns are reportedly a “serious threat” to land the Wizards' star, Beal does have a no-trade clause.

Phoenix and Miami both have bright futures and would benefit from adding a player like Bradley Beal. However, one has to wonder if this could end up being a three-team trade. Regardless, the Suns likely won't have any interest in trading Devin Booker or Kevin Durant. This means Deandre Ayton and/or Chris Paul could be made available. Paul is already expected to be waived by the Suns, so it will be interesting to see if he's apart of any trade.

Beal is a strong trade candidate at the moment, reportedly drawing interest from various teams around the league. His lucrative contract and no-trade clause are something to consider, but organizations still seem willing to try to acquire him.

Bradley Beal, 29 (will turn 30 in late June), is one of the better guards in the NBA. He's a pure scorer who averaged 23.2 points per game this past season with the Wizards. Beal also dished out 5.4 assists per contest. He's been the best player on the team over the past few years, but is probably best-suited to be a No. 2 or No. 3 option on a contending squad.

As a result, the Suns certainly make sense with KD and Booker on the roster. That trio would potentially be unstoppable. That said, big 3's don't always pan out as Durant learned with the Brooklyn Nets.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this developing situation as they are made available.