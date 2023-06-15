The Washington Wizards could finally move on from All-Star guard Bradley Beal. If the Wizards are to rebuild and trade him, there should be plenty of trade suitors, although his contract sure makes it a bit more difficult. The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers quickly emerged as potential options, and there will likely be more.

In fact, the latest odds have the Heat and Boston Celtics as the favorites, per Sportsbetting.ag.

Miami Heat: +300

Boston Celtics: +350

Philadelphia 76ers: +450

New York Knicks: +500

Los Angeles Clippers: +650

Golden State Warriors: +750

Los Angeles Lakers: +800

The 76ers, however, reportedly will have a difficult time trying to make a deal work for Beal. On the other hand, the Heat are on top of the list, which isn't surprising given the earlier reports. Shams Charania also mentioned the Milwaukee Bucks as an option, although they aren't even one of the 12 teams listed in these odds.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beal has been a rumored trade option for the past couple of seasons, and this offseason might finally be the time he goes to another team. If the Heat land him, they should be a trendy pick to return to the NBA Finals once again.

If the Celtics land Beal, the same can be said for them, although it's unclear what a trade package would look like from either team.

Nonetheless, the Bradley Beal trade buzz will continue at an all-time high all the way until the NBA Draft kicks off on Thursday night, especially if the Wizards try to rebuild and add more draft capital.