The Phoenix Suns and their superstar forward Kevin Durant have been active during the 2022-2023 offseason so far. The Suns hired former Los Angeles Lakers title winning coach Frank Vogel on a $31 million dollar contract recently.

Durant has amused himself on social media by issuing a Threads burner account related challenge.

Perhaps the biggest move of all was the team's acquisition of high-scoring Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Put it all together and it's easy to see why Suns fans are feeling optimistic heading into the Summer League season.

The Suns' Summer League roster featured an intriguing set of names including forward Isaiah Todd. Now, Todd is headed to Western Conference rivals the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a trade that could shape the post-Kevin Durant era for years to come.

PICKS TRADE: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading three second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) and Isaiah Todd, sources tell ESPN. The seconds are 2025 via Pels, and Memphis’ 2028 and 2029 picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2023

Thursday's trade could allow for Phoenix to put more young role players around Booker, Durant, and Beal as the franchise continues to retool on the fly.

The 6-foot-10, 240 pound Durant is expected to play his 1,000 career game for the Suns next season. The former Texas Longhorns star and future Hall-of-Famer averaged 26 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks last season, during which he was traded to Phoenix from Brooklyn.

Durant has never averaged less than 20 points per game in a season, and has averaged less than 25 points just once during his illustrious, high-scoring career.

Vogel is expected to craft a “multiple ball-handler attack” for Phoenix next season and in the years beyond, with Cameron Payne and unlikely potential starter alongside Devin Booker, Beal and Durant.

Frank Vogel says the Suns will have a “multiple ball-handler attack” and sees it as a benefit that Bradley Beal and Devin Booker can play point guard. “We want to play with pace,” Vogel said. He also said Cam Payne will “be in the mix” as a PG option. (via @TrevorMBooth) pic.twitter.com/8o8ZHi6LnG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

The Suns were knocked out of the 2023 playoffs by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in a six-game series. If the team is to go farther in the coming years, the players they draft and utilize alongside and around Durant could make all the difference as ‘The Slim Reaper' enters the final years of his prime in the Association.