The Phoenix Suns have a new Big 4 in town, with Bradley Beal set to join Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton in what's the franchise's most talented roster since the days Steve Nash was running point in the desert.

The blockbuster trade that led to Beal landing with Phoenix has left many scratching their heads though, as the return that the Washington Wizards received for Beal was a bit lighter than expected. Specifically, the relative lack of draft compensation that's come to be expected in a return for a player of Beal's caliber.

That said, the Wizards' motivation to make the trade was clearly financial, causing the need for a longer view when assessing the deal from their side.

Grading the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade

Suns receive: Bradley Beal

Wizards receive: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second round picks, pick swaps

Suns grade: A-

Though there may eventually be more pieces involved in the basic framework, the Phoenix Suns will have received a three-time All-Star in Bradley Beal in exchange for 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, sharpshooter Landry Shamet and draft compensation.

On the surface, the Suns simply exchanged a high usage floor general and 3-point specialist for a volume scorer with two-way playmaking ability. To that point, Paul and Shamet averaged 22.6 points per game combined last season, while Beal averaged 23.2 points per game.

A Beal acquisition make it more difficult for defenses to key in on one of Kevin Durant or Devin Booker, Phoenix's all-world scorers. For all the discussion about the depth surrounding the star duo, a case can be made that quality is more important than quantity in the NBA Playoffs. Having a player in Beal that's capable of playing on-ball or off-ball, playing off of Durant or Booker or taking over the game, is frankly more important than having a role player.

Especially for a franchise with championship aspirations.

Nonetheless, Beal's injury history, exorbitant contract and defensive concerns prevent the Suns from getting top marks on this deal, even if they managed to acquire him at a pretty reasonable price.

Wizards grade: B

The Washington Wizards trading Bradley Beal for a package that includes 38-year-old Chris Paul and the $60.8 million he's owed through the 2024-25 season feels remarkably similar to the Utah Jazz acquiring star guard Russell Westbrook last season; a move that led to Westbrook agreeing to a contract buyout with the Jazz.

If so, the Wizards will have essentially made a cost-cutting move in trading Beal, which will allow them greater financial flexibility over the next few years.

Beal is owed $207 million through the 2026-27 and with the Phoenix Suns now footing the bill for a flawed but extremely talented guard, Wizards president Michael Winger can go all-in on a rebuild. Especially with Kyle Kuzma expected to test free agency this offseason and Kristaps Porzingis having just one year remaining on his contract if he decides to pick up his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season.

However, with the Wizards failing to receive even one first round pick in exchange for Beal, their return feels a bit underwhelming.

For reference, the Jazz managed to acquire a first-round pick when they sent Mike Conley to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the deal that brought them Westbrook. Although Washington was clearly motivated to get a deal done, they may have been best served driving a harder bargain for their marquee player.