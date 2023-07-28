The Phoenix Suns exercised their team option for forward Ish Wainwright, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last month. The option will pay Wainwright $1,927,986 next season.

Wainwright played 60 games for the Suns in 2022-23. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 37 percent from the floor (32.9 percent from 3-point range).

Ninety of Wainwright's shot attempts last season were corner threes. A listed 6-foot-5, 251-pound player, Wainwright has a role as a designated shooter for the Suns who can provide physicality on defense.

Here is a recap of Wainwright's 2022-23 season.

What he did well

Wainwright was part of a Suns bench that was perceived as weak. Phoenix was ousted by the NBA champion Denver Nuggets in six games in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals. The Suns played guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul and forward Kevin Durant huge minutes, which made impact from Wainwright and bench players especially important.

Wainwright is a fan favorite. A former tight end, he has a huge frame that makes him imposing as a three or four even though he is only listed at 6-foot-5. He has some ruggedness to his game and a chip on his shoulder since he was undrafted in 2017.

Wainwright primarily shot 3-pointers for the Suns, who needed players to make shots around creation from Booker and Durant. Unfortunately for Wainwright, he fell out of Phoenix's rotation in the playoffs and only appeared in six games. Former Suns coach Monty Williams had odd rotations and cycled players in-and-out throughout the postseason.

Assuming Phoenix's roster is set, Wainwright will be deep down the bench again for the team. He will likely be behind forwards Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe and others in the Suns' rotation.

Wainwright earned himself a two-year contract with the Suns in February for his efforts. But on a contending team, he will likely only see time in garbage minutes, especially since Phoenix has upgrades in its bench.

What he can improve on

Wainwright has a chance to impress coach Frank Vogel, who has led teams to the top defensive rating in the NBA three times since 2012. His scheme will require physicality and a level of paint protection from the forwards, who need to do their best to cut off offensive players before they get shot attempts at the rim over Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks and even Chimezie Metu.

The Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 relied on players who were hard-nosed and competed every possession on defense. Wainwright does his best every time he is on the floor but is limited with his quickness. If he can work on his speed and retain his physicality, he could earn more minutes in a deeper Suns rotation.

Phoenix needs shooters around Durant, Booker and guard Bradley Beal, so if Wainwright wants to earn time over Watanabe and Bates-Diop, he will have to shoot from three at a very high clip. Bates-Diop shot 39 percent from three in 2022-23 and Watanabe shot over 44 percent from corner threes. Wainwright showed in a March 5 game against the Dallas Mavericks he is capable of playing off the Suns' stars and hitting big shots. He will not have a lot of opportunity to carve his way into the rotation unless he is consistent on offense.