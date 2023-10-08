The Phoenix Suns looked like they could have the best offense in the NBA during their first quarter of their preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena Sunday afternoon.

The Suns, powered by their big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, hung 46 points on the Pistons, who are coached by former Suns coach Monty Williams. Phoenix shot a blistering hot 17-of-20 from the field and saw Durant lead all scorers with 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting. Booker had nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and Beal had seven points on 2-of-3 shooting.

Phoenix leads Detroit 70-58 at halftime. Booker, Beal and Durant are not expected to play in the second half.

In the Suns' preseason opener, Durant and Booker each had 12 points. Durant had three rebounds and Booker added two assists. Beal, who made his Suns debut, had 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting (4-of-4 from the free-throw line), four rebounds and three assists.

Beal scored the Suns' first points of the game at the free-throw line and then hit a jumper. Booker followed with his own pull-up and Durant hit a 3-pointer to give the Suns a 9-2 lead.

They looked incredible throughout the period. Here were some of their top buckets.

Devin Booker scores. He and Bradley Beal have all of the six #Suns points pic.twitter.com/VslfINsZdL — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 8, 2023

Kevin Durant pull-up from 3 pic.twitter.com/KPxNfhKs3t — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 8, 2023

Kevin Durant iso, can't guard him, and-one. pic.twitter.com/kygZJIAFVQ — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 8, 2023

Here was how Suns fans reacted to their hot start.

The Suns hang a 46-piece on the Pistons in the first quarter. They shot 17-for-20 (85.0%) as a team. I don’t care if it’s preseason, who their opponent is, etc. This is going to be a historically good offense. — Zona (@AZSportsZone) October 8, 2023

Watching the first 4 minutes of Suns preseason basketball pic.twitter.com/tHkJiW6Iqq — John Voita (@DarthVoita) October 8, 2023

THE SUNS ARE WINNING ThE CHIP pic.twitter.com/jMFwJDgqFD — DurantMuse (@DurantMuse_) October 8, 2023

Suns Big 3 at half: Booker —

12 PTS | 2 AST | 5-9 FG Durant —

12 PTS | 3 REB | 4-7 FG Beal —

11 PTS | 4 REB | 3-5 FG pic.twitter.com/0zNUrVvbQ9 — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) October 8, 2023

The Suns' starting center, Jusuf Nurkic, had four points, five rebounds and three assists but also had four fouls.

Phoenix also got solid performances from new bench players Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon and Yuta Watanabe. Gordon had nine points (2-of-6 shooting, 5-of-6 from the free-throw line) and three assists. Allen had seven points on 3-of-3 shooting with two rebounds and a block in the first half. Watanabe had five points, including a 3-pointer, and two rebounds.