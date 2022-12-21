By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns are ready to put their tumultuous ownership tenure behind them. With the latest news on Robert Sarver selling his stake in the franchise plus the Phoenix Mercury to mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia for a $4 billion valuation, the next chapter looks ready to begin.

Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State Spartans player who’s long been a die-hard basketball fan, got a strong endorsement from Robert Sarver on his way out, via Shams Charania:

“Mat is the right leader to build on franchise legacies of winning and community support and shepherd the Suns and Mercury into the next era,” said Sarver, who acquired control of both teams in 2004 and oversaw the two winningest records of major professional sports franchises in Arizona.

“As a former collegiate basketball player and national champion, Mat has exactly the right spirit, commitment and resources to pursue championships. Equally important, though, is his philanthropic outlook and commitment to using sports as a way to elevate and connect people. I know he shares my unwavering support for women’s basketball and I look forward to watching him become a unifying force across the Valley of the Sun.”

The Suns are in an interesting spot right now basketball-wise. The team clearly has the talent with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges forming a strong core that can compete with anybody in the NBA. However, they’ve been unable to get over the hump with the weight of expectations getting heavier as the seasons go by.

Getting the ownership issue resolves allows the focus to redirect towards the product on the court and getting the team its first championship.