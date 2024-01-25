Shaq defended his previous Bol Bol/Victor Wembanyama take with a backhanded review of the Suns big man.

Two months ago, Shaquille O'Neal made waves on social media when he compared San Antonio Spurs rookie and generational prospect Victor Wembanyama to Bol Bol. Both players were blessed with freakish physical dimensions, but fans could not comprehend how Shaq would want to make this comparison especially when Bol has bounced around in the league — with the Phoenix Suns even picking him up on a minimum contract after the Orlando Magic waived him in the offseason.

But O'Neal isn't someone who backs down from his earlier takes even though he's the face of the “I wasn't familiar with your game” meme. In fact, the Big Aristotle continued to defend his earlier Bol/Wembanyama take, basically echoing Otto Octavius' unflattering review of Peter Parker in the critically-acclaimed Spider-Man 2.

“Bol Bol is lazy as f**k. Bol Bol can do everything Wemby can do and even a little better: dribble behind the back, shoot the three, nice handle, the floater game. He's just lazy,” O'Neal said on The Big Podcast presented by Playmaker.

"Bol Bol can do everything Wemby can do and even a little better: dribble behind the back, shoot the three, nice handle, the floater game. He's just lazy." Shaq comparing Bol Bol to Victor Wembanyama 🧐 (via @bigpodwithshaq)pic.twitter.com/EUOf512ITa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2024

Shaquille O'Neal added that he is not saying that the Suns big man is better than the Spurs rookie. The Hall of Famer merely contended that Victor Wembanyama is not the first player in league history to have a guard's skillset in a 7'3+ frame and that he wants his contemporaries to pipe down on the overly exaggerated Wembanyama hype.

However, calling Bol Bol “lazy” may be a reductionist way of seeing things. Perhaps the Suns big man does have work ethic issues, which led to his slide during the 2019 NBA Draft, but it's more than likely that he just doesn't have the “it” factor. It seems like the game goes way too fast for Bol, as he tends to lag behind in terms of defensive rotations and defensive movements. This makes him the quintessential highlight reel player whose flashy moments lead some to believe that he has a much bigger impact on the game than he actually does.

Even though Victor Wembanyama is just 20 years old, he is already a better two-way player than Bol has ever been. Perhaps Shaquille O'Neal's latest (harsh) clarification of his previous statements would finally put to bed the incongruent comparisons between the Spurs franchise cornerstone and the Suns bench warmer.