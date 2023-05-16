Stephen Jackson called out the Phoenix Suns’ front office after firing head coach Monty Williams. Jackson said that Williams did not deserve to get the boot and that the Suns did him dirty.

On an episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Jackson said: “When teams come together like this, they quick to go and find a white coach, just throw him in that position so he can get all the credit.”

Monty Williams fell short after his Suns were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. However, this setback is not enough for some experts and personalities like Stephen Jackson to justify his firing. This does not discount the fact that he was a huge part of Phoenix’s success.

With Monty, the Suns made the 2021 NBA finals and went on deep postseason runs ever since. However, a lot of the pressure this 2022-23 season came from the Kevin Durant trade during the deadline, which elevated their championship expectations by a lot. Surely, losing in the Western Conference Semifinals was not how the organization envisioned their season would end up.

Williams’ firing came after the likes of Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse were also dismissed–all three won the Coach of the Year award. Jackson’s concern now comes in as he fears that a new coach for the Suns may reap what Williams sowed.

It is still a question what happens to Williams after all of this, but it would not be long before a team snags him due to his on-court wits.