A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers at home, 115-110, but there are still some positive takeaways for them from that contest. Take for example the performance of Torrey Craig, who dropped a surprise package on Los Angeles’ defense, scoring a playoff career-high of 22 points on an efficient 9-for-12 shooting from the field in 27 minutes.

When asked whether he knew that he was going to have a great offensive night in Game 1, Torrey Craig hilariously shaded Clippers center Ivica Zubac’s defense.

“I mean, if Zubac was gonna be guarding me, yeah,” Torrey Craigh said to a gaggle of reporters ahead of Game 2 of the Clipper-Suns series this coming Tuesday night.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Clippers entered the series with much of their defensive focus unsurprisingly on how to slow down the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul, but Torrey Craig made a case why he’s someone’s deserving of such attention as well.

“I mean, we know CP, we know Booker, we know KD, what they can do,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after Game 1, per Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports. “And Craig’s been playing great. I mean, not to take away from him, but you know, we want him taking more shots.

In any case, Torrey Craig is carrying more confidence in his offense going into Game 2 than he had entering Game 1. At the same time, he knows his role on the team, with still Durant and Booker as the primary options for a Suns team that can’t afford to lose Game 2 and head to Los Angeles down 2-0 in the series.