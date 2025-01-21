Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal has reportedly emphasized his “first priority” if he waives his no-trade clause: winning. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, sources familiar with the ongoing trade speculation surrounding Beal have highlighted his desire to join a team positioned for success if the Suns pursue a trade.

Beal, 31, was acquired by the Suns during the 2023 offseason to form a star-studded trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, the team has yet to meet expectations, suffering a first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. Currently sitting at 21-21 and holding the 10th seed in the Western Conference, the Suns face mounting pressure to make significant changes ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline.

Beal has been moved to a bench role this season and is averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc. Despite his reduced role, Beal remains one of the league’s most expensive players, earning $50.2 million this season. His contract, which includes a no-trade clause, runs through the 2026-27 season, with a player option worth $57.1 million in the final year.

Suns target Jimmy Butler amid Bradley Beal's no-trade clause complications

The Suns have been the most aggressive team in pursuing Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who requested a trade earlier this season and has prioritized Phoenix as his preferred destination. However, Beal's no-trade clause grants him significant control over any potential deal, allowing him to veto trades to teams he does not approve.

Katz noted that during his 2023 trade from the Washington Wizards, Beal prioritized destinations such as the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings, with the Los Angeles market also on his radar. That trade came after a proposal initiated by the Wizards' new leadership during the offseason, signaling Beal's openness to relocating under the right circumstances.

Despite ongoing speculation, team sources indicate that Beal has yet to comment on the possibility of being moved. The Suns, who are reportedly seeking ways to improve their roster and potentially offload Beal’s substantial contract, may look to engage him in discussions about his preferences.

If Phoenix is to explore a trade involving Beal, aligning with his priorities will be crucial, as his no-trade clause remains a significant factor in determining any potential outcome.