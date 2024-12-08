In the Phoenix Suns' second consecutive loss since Kevin Durant's ankle injury, one unheralded bench player has risen to the occasion… that being Royce O'Neale. The former Baylor basketball standout is known for being a premier three-and-d player. His perimeter shooting and gritty defense have been a staple for a Phoenix team loaded with superstars.

However, on a night when the other two stars went missing, the role players stepped up, with O'Neale leading the way. The Suns forward dropped a career-high 23 points, along with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. Not to mention, O'Neale registered five made three-pointers on the night.

His catch-and-shoot game was on full display, as he's shooting 46.7% from three on catch-and-shoot opportunities. While players like Durant have expressed that expectation from O'Neale, it's a tad surprising that his offensive performance was the highlight of a loaded Suns roster.



Although Bradley Beal and Devin Booker were active and played substantial minutes, their impact felt inadequate. Booker dropped 21 points on 37.5% shooting and had five turnovers. His backcourt teammate didn't fair too much better as well. Beal posted 15 points while only connecting on five of his 18 shots.

Durant alluded to mental lapses being the Suns' downfall after the Nov. 27 loss to the Nets. While nights like these are likely to happen to any player, this was a game where their two stars needed to step up. O'Neale explained after the game that his performance doesn't matter.

“I don't mean nothing after we lost,” O'Neale said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. [However], just trusting the work I put in every day, playing confidently and trusting in myself.”

Suns' third-quarter woes continue despite Royce O'Neale's career-high 23 points

After having historically bad fourth quarters a season ago, it's shifted to another time in the game this season. The third quarter has been the thorn in Phoenix's side the entire year. Saturday's game was no different. They were outscored 34-24 by the Heat and that point differential was how much they lost to conclude the game.

The numbers suggest something different, as they have scored 27.3 points per game in the third this season. However, their defense has been suspect watch in those quarters. They have a -2.5 margin in the third quarter but the past three games have exposed that metric. During this stretch, they're allowing an average of 12 points of separation in the third.

After the game, Beal spoke to AZCentral's Duane Rankin about how one side of the floor needs more attention than the other.

“It's just defense, man,” Beal said. “We always blame offense… it's a make-or-miss league. Sometimes you make shots or you miss shots. However, it's our defense. [Not] having attention to detail, guarding guys, not fouling, and that's me included. It's about being smart, man. Being aggressive, competing at a high level, and coming out of our locker room ready to go.”

The Suns are still in playoff contention, 22 games into the season. However, they're being tested in nearly every way. Consecutive injuries to Durant haven't made life any easier. Regardless of that, it's teaching Phoenix how to play without their star player.

While head coach Mike Budenholzer said that Durant's impact goes to both sides of the court, they need to figure out how to win without him. Calf and ankle injuries to Durant have Phoenix in a 1-8 rut without their star forward on the court. Even though players like O'Neale have stepped up to the occasion, it'll require more from the other two stars.