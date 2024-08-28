Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett isn't ready to give up on the Phoenix Suns and their three stars, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Despite disappointing returns in their first two postseasons, there's a silver lining in their collective struggle, one that Garnett subscribes to ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

In a recent episode of “KG Certified,” Garnett said he believes superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's success in winning the gold medal in the 2024 Olympics is significant ahead of the Suns' upcoming season.

“They got two superstars that played this summer. That means something,” Garnett said That means they're in rhythm, I'm telling you, bro, Phoenix is going to be better than what most [people think].”

Can the Suns win more than 47 regular season games?

“I think so,” Garnett replied. “They're gonna be a plus-47 to me. And then, you got health with everybody. So, guess what? You still gotta have these young teams develop and be together.”

Heading into next season, Garnett believes that between the Suns' three stars, all three have a chance of becoming an MVP candidate in 2025.

“Devin Booker can be an MVP, you know what I'm saying. [Bradley] Beal, he can be an MVP. These guys, they got it, bro. And you got [Kevin Durant],” Garnett added. “Yeah, they're older. [But] everybody's older.”

Will Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's Olympic gold medal translate into a dominant 2024-25 Suns campaign?

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker played integral roles for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. Durant became Team USA basketball's all-time scorer, surpassing Lisa Leslie for scoring the most points in Team USA history. He averaged 13.8 points, including making 51.9% of his 3-pointers, with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the six games, concluding with a 98-87 victory against France in the gold medal game; according to Kevin Garnett, these things matter.

While Boston Celtics fans were up in arms over their NBA champion Jayson Tatum's limited role with the team, Booker was strengthening his case for increased playing time over Tatum. He averaged 11.7 points, including making 2.2 threes at a 56.5% clip and 3.3 assists in 22.0 minutes per game.

Perhaps the global success will resonate with Bradley Beal and the rest of their Suns teammates when training camp begins next month. After a 4-0 sweep in their opening round best-of-7 series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, ended their season in the 2024 playoffs, the Suns will lean heavily on their three stars for guidance.

Fortunately for the Suns, Durant and Booker's success at the Olympic Summer Games in Paris is a positive place to start.