Yuta Watanabe is struggling from three and is yet to return after he was benched the last two games for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe reunited with Kevin Durant in free agency this offseason.

Watanabe, who is shooting 31.3 percent from 3-point range this month, is struggling to fill his role. Suns coach Frank Vogel was asked about Watanabe's confidence level since he is not playing after he started the season as a regular contributor.

“He had a tough couple stretches, but he's a confident basketball player,” said Vogel.

Watanabe played 18.6 minutes per contest in the Suns' first 12 games. He has since been in and out of the rotation.

Watanabe, who has not played the Suns' last two contests, has not shot at least 50 percent from three with two makes since Nov. 26 against the New York Knicks.

Watanabe is being passed up in the rotation by wing Nassir Little and forward Chimezie Metu.

“He's a great shooter,” Vogel said. “…We're looking at some other guys ahead of him in the rotation, but I got a lot of confidence in him when we throw him in there.”

Watanabe and the Suns are in the middle of a cold streak. Phoenix lost Tuesday night on the road to the then-six-win Portland Trail Blazers and former starting center Deandre Ayton, 109-103.

The Suns have struggled of late and before their 112-108 win over the Washington Wizards Sunday, had lost four of five and six of eight despite having a stretch of seven home games in their previous eight contests. The Suns went 3-4 and are just 7-8 at home this season.

Phoenix plays the Sacramento Kings on the road Friday night. The Suns have the second-worst fourth-quarter differential in the NBA even though they have Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

In case you missed it, the Suns released an injury update on starting center Jusuf Nurkic and wing Josh Okogie.