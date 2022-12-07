By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

We’re already nearing December 15th, which means that teams are likely going to be more active on the trade market. Players who signed as free agents over the summer will become trade eligible by the said date, and activity in the trade market is expected to pick up. This could mean that Jae Crowder could finally find his way out of the Phoenix Suns.

Crowder has been one of the most sought-after veterans in the NBA right now, but the Suns have been waiting for the right offer to come along before they let him go. At this point, however, it sounds like Phoenix has already named their price on the 6-foot-6 forward. NBA insider Michael Scotto revealed on a recent episode of The HoopsHype Podcast that the Suns already have set their expectations with regard to a potential Jae Crowder trade:

“I’ve heard from some executives that Phoenix doesn’t want to take on much additional salary, if at all, ideally if Crowder is moved, and they’d like a forward back,” Scotto said, via Jason Simpson of Heat Nation.

The Suns currently possess the best record in the Western Conference and they intend to do whatever they can to improve their squad for what they’re hoping will be another extended postseason run. They will not, however, be taking on much additional salary in a trade, as this could go against their objectives in both the short and long term.

Crowder has no shortage of suitors with teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks all being linked to the 32-year-old.