Published November 25, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jae Crowder has not played a single minute this season as his holdout with the Phoenix Suns rages on. This might change in the near future, though, with a handful of teams being strongly linked to a potential trade for the veteran swingman.

The Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Dallas Mavericks have all been rumored to be interested in Crowder. However, despite seeming to have been left behind in the race of late, the Miami Heat are still reportedly considered “serious” trade suitors for the 32-year-old. This report comes via league insider Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

It isn’t at all surprising that a handful of teams are all gunning for Crowder right now. These aren’t just any teams either, with all four aforementioned squads all considered contenders for this year’s title. This clearly speaks volumes of what Crowder brings to the table and how this could potentially help his team with its championship aspirations.

It is definitely worth noting that Crowder has been in the NBA Finals twice in the past three years. He was integral to the Heat’s Finals run in the bubble in 2020, and he was also part of Phoenix’s trip to the Finals the following year.

Last season, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28.1 minutes per game for the Suns. He also knocked down 1.9 three-pointers per contest, making him a real threat from beyond the arc. Be that as it may, Crowder’s value extends far beyond his numbers, and his current market desirability is a testament to this fact.