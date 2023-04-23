Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Phoenix Suns shook up their roster in a massive way when they traded for Kevin Durant. The idea of him meshing with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the 2023 NBA Playoffs seemed like a tough task after playing just eight games together. So far, though, so good.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 3-1 after winning Game 4 by a score of 112-100. Paul scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to fend off a huge performance from Russell Westbrook. He said that he has never played with this much talent, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“I’ve never played with this much talent,” Paul said after the Suns’ win, via ESPN. “Where people are doubling off of me…I’ve never seen so many open shots…It’s something that I’m getting used to. Trying to figure out when to pick your spots, when to be aggressive. We’re figuring this thing out on the fly. I’m just happy that a few of them fell tonight.”

The duo of Booker and Durant is one of the most lethal scoring tandems the league has ever seen. Paul’s playmaking and the interior presence of Deandre Ayton add layers that should give the Suns a shot at making a deep playoff run despite not having that much time together.

While the series against the Paul George-less Clippers is still not finished, the Suns look dangerous and will continue to be with each game the new trio plays together. Westbrook is eager to secure a win for LA and the Suns will have to match that energy to advance in the playoffs.