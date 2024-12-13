ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Jazz prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Phoenix Suns (12-11) and Utah Jazz (5-18) on Friday, presents a critical moment for both teams. The Suns are looking to snap a six-game road losing streak, while the Jazz aim to capitalize on their home court advantage. Phoenix will be without star Kevin Durant, who is a game-time decision due to an ankle injury, placing added pressure on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to lead the offense. Utah's struggles continue, particularly on defense, as they rank near the bottom in points allowed. Expect a competitive game with the Suns favored by 5.5 points.

Here are the Suns-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Jazz Odds

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -215

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are poised to secure a victory against the Utah Jazz in their upcoming matchup, showcasing their superior offensive firepower and recent momentum. Despite Kevin Durant's potential absence, the Suns' dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is more than capable of leading the charge. Booker, averaging 24.9 points per game with a .432 field goal percentage, has consistently demonstrated his ability to take over games when needed. Meanwhile, Beal's recent performances, including a 24-point outing against the Jazz earlier this season, highlight his importance to the team's offensive strategy. The Suns' offense, which has been the key to their success this season, should prove too much for the struggling Jazz defense to handle.

Furthermore, the Suns' supporting cast has been stepping up, with players like Grayson Allen providing excellent three-point shooting and Jusuf Nurkic dominating the boards. This depth, combined with the team's improved ball movement under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, gives Phoenix a significant edge. The Suns have also shown resilience on the road, and their recent four-game winning streak demonstrates their ability to perform under pressure. With Utah's defensive woes and the Suns' offensive prowess, Phoenix is well-positioned to extend their winning streak and solidify their standing in the competitive Western Conference.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz have a strong case to pull off an upset against the Phoenix Suns tomorrow, thanks to their home-court advantage and recent improvements in team chemistry. Despite their struggles this season, the Jazz consistently rank among the league’s best in home-court advantage, bolstered by passionate fans and the unique challenge of playing at altitude in Salt Lake City. Historically, Utah has maintained a tough place to play at home, and their ability to disrupt opponents in Delta Center remains a key factor. This atmosphere could give the Jazz an edge over a Suns team missing Kevin Durant and struggling on the road.

Additionally, the Jazz’s starting lineup has shown flashes of promise. With Keyonte George leading the charge offensively and Walker Kessler anchoring the defense, Utah has the tools to exploit Phoenix’s weaknesses in rebounding and interior defense. The Jazz also boast a balanced attack with contributions from John Collins and Collin Sexton, who are finding their rhythm. If Utah can control the tempo and capitalize on their defensive stops, they have a clear path to victory. Combine this with Phoenix’s six-game road losing streak, and the Jazz are well-positioned to secure a much-needed win at home.

Final Suns-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns (-5.5) are poised to cover the spread against the Utah Jazz (+5.5) in their upcoming matchup. Despite the Suns' recent road struggles, they have historically dominated the Jazz, winning all their last seven encounters. The Suns' offensive firepower, led by Devin Booker averaging 24.9 points per game, should prove too much for Utah's defense to handle. While the Jazz boasts a strong home-court advantage, ranking 5th in the league according to GM surveys, their current form is concerning. With only 5 wins in 23 games and a 3-7-1 record against the spread at home, Utah has struggled to capitalize on their home court this season. The Suns' superior talent and recent success against the Jazz, combined with Utah's defensive woes, suggest Phoenix will likely win by more than 5.5 points. Expect the Suns to overcome their road woes and cover the spread in this matchup.

Final Suns-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5.5 (-108), Over 230.5 (-110)