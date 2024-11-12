ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA kicks off its inaugural NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Jazz prediction and pick.

As the NBA Cup tips off Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns (8-2) face a significant challenge against the Utah Jazz (2-7) without their superstar Kevin Durant. The Suns will need to rely heavily on Devin Booker's scoring prowess and Bradley Beal's playmaking to fill the offensive void. Look for Jusuf Nurkic to assert himself in the paint against Utah's frontcourt.

The Jazz, led by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, will aim to capitalize on Durant's absence. Their young core, including Walker Kessler and Isaiah Collier, could provide a spark. Utah's depth might prove crucial in this matchup. Expect a closely contested game with both teams eager to start the tournament on a high note. The Suns' home-court advantage could be the deciding factor in what promises to be an intriguing opener.

Here are the Suns-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Phoenix Suns: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -152

Utah Jazz: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

How To Watch Suns vs Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are poised to secure a victory against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, despite the absence of Kevin Durant. Devin Booker's explosive scoring ability, coupled with Bradley Beal's playmaking skills, will be the driving force behind the Suns' offensive onslaught. The Jazz, struggling with the league's worst offense, averaging a mere 105 points per 100 possessions, will find it challenging to keep pace with Phoenix's firepower. The Suns' 12th-ranked scoring offense and efficient field goal shooting should exploit Utah's 26th-ranked scoring defense.

Utah's propensity for turnovers, leading the league with 19.3 per game, plays right into the hands of the Suns' opportunistic defense2. This weakness could prove fatal against a Phoenix team that excels in transition. The Suns' recent success against the Jazz, boasting a six-game winning streak in head-to-head matchups, further tilts the odds in their favor. While the Jazz have shown signs of improvement with two wins in their last three games, their overall struggles and Phoenix's superior talent and coaching under Mike Budenholzer make the Suns the clear favorites to extend their dominance over Utah.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their early-season struggles, the Utah Jazz are looking to upset the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at the Delta Center. The Jazz's recent momentum, winning two of their last three games, coupled with the Suns' significant absences, creates a perfect storm for a home victory. Phoenix will be without Kevin Durant, their leading scorer, and potentially Jusuf Nurkic, their starting center, leaving them vulnerable in the paint. Utah's frontcourt, led by the improving Walker Kessler, should capitalize on this weakness, dominating the boards and creating second-chance opportunities.

This Jazz's aggressive defense will be crucial against a Suns team adjusting to life without Durant. While Phoenix boasts the league's best defensive rebounding, Utah's 9th-ranked overall rebounding should neutralize this advantage. The Jazz's home crowd will provide an extra boost, potentially rattling a Suns team that's still finding its rhythm under new coach Mike Budenholzer. If Utah can limit their own turnovers and exploit Phoenix's depleted roster, they have a strong chance of securing a statement win and turning their season around.

Final Suns-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns, despite being without their star forward Kevin Durant, are still favored to cover the 2.5-point spread against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. The Suns have been impressive this season, boasting a high-powered offense led by Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. They have shown resilience, even in the absence of Durant, and their depth should be enough to overcome the Jazz.

The Jazz, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency early in the season. Their defense has been particularly underwhelming, and they will have their hands full trying to contain Booker and Beal. While the Jazz have some talented young players, they lack the experience and star power to compete with a team like the Suns.

Considering the Suns' offensive firepower, their defensive tenacity, and the Jazz's inconsistency, I believe the Suns will cover the spread and win the game outright. However, the Jazz could keep the game close, especially if they can get hot from three-point range. Ultimately, it's best to lean toward the Suns to win by on the road and cover the spread.

Final Suns-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -2.5 (-112), Over 230.5 (-112)