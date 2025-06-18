Madden 26 will feature more advanced weather conditions than ever before, which will impact gameplay and how players move on the field. But how much different can players expect it to be? Furthermore, what exactly is impacted during bad weather conditions? The new Madden 26 Gridiron notes delved into all of these questions and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

How Will Weather Work in Madden 26?

Weather has affected gameplay in Madden for some time, but Madden 26 ups the ante. Looking at games like the Rams-Eagles Snow Bowl this year showed that teams must adapt not only to their opponent's play calling, but to their environment as well. With Football Weather, Madden 26 aims to create those same situations for the player and AI.

This overhaul to weather impacts gameplay in several ways. Whether you play in snow, rain, or fog, the conditions will impact your players one way or another. Fog reduces QB visibility, while rain causes players to slip or lose their footing. Snow causes all of the above, especially if its heavy snowfall.

In terms of gameplay, your Change of Direction (COD), Speed (SPD), Acceleration (ACC), can all be impacted. Therefore, expect even your best players to feel something during these conditions.

Of course, there's a couple things to keep in mind. Firstly, teams that play in colder regions won't be as impacted by the conditions. The Bills won't struggle as much in the snow. But if you bring them down to Miami during a scorching September game, there'll be problems.

Therefore, temperature plays a big role in gameplay as well. This adds an extra level of depth when deciding where you want to play/manage a franchise.

Wind also plays a role in Madden 26, like it always has. But now, it comes with a wider range, creating more accurate/unique situations. Whether you pass or kick, Madden 26's Wind mechanics impact your experience somehow.

But keep in mind that all of these changes impact the AI. But with Coach DNA, they should behave accordingly to the conditions of the match. If there's heavy rain or snow with extreme winds, teams may opt to run more often.

Overall, that includes all the new weather details in Madden 26. Earlier this week, EA Sports revealed tons of new gameplay information. From new player traits, to Coach & QB DNA, there's a lot to see.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. F