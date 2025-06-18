The Indiana Fever's easy win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday evening was in many ways overshadowed by various scuffles that took place throughout the game. It started when Jacy Sheldon of the Sun poked Fever star Caitlin Clark in the eye in the third quarter, which led to a skirmish in which Clark was decked to the floor by Marina Mabrey.

Later in the game, Fever star Sophie Cunningham retaliated against Sheldon, committing a hard foul against her on a fast break and getting ejected from the game.

The incidents reignited a slew of discourse about WNBA players' perceived jealousy of Clark and whether her Fever teammates have been sticking up for her enough amid the vitriol.

On Wednesday, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the debate with an interesting opinion on First Take.

“There's also resentment towards her because she instigates resentment towards her… The whole Angel Reese thing with her started because when Caitlin [Clark] was giving it to everybody else, she was the one waving her in their face,” said Smith.

Clark indeed has never shied away from showmanship throughout her career dating back to her days at Iowa, which captured national headlines during her back-and-forth with Angel Reese of LSU during the 2023 championship game.

Business as usual for the Fever

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White watches the action during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazil national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Fever’s Stephanie White takes savage shot at officials after win vs. SunRishav Bhat ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark gets real about facing challenge after heated Sun meetingRishav Bhat ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever hit franchise milestone after Caitlin Clark’s big game vs. SunMiguel La Torre ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) get into a fight in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Three players ejected after brawl during Fever-Sun clashAlex House ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer Tuesday, June 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun
Fever’s Caitlin Clark loses her mind at Sun bench after sinking dagger 3Alex House ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever star Caitlin Clark’s return drew peak WNBA viewership numbersJaren Kawada ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) high-fives fans after scoring a 3-pointer Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
© Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever now sit at 6-5 on the season, having weathered the storm of a previous Clark injury that kept her out of the lineup for multiple weeks.

Clark once again crossed the 20-point plateau during Tuesday evening's win vs the Sun, who now sit at a lowly 2-9 on the campaign.

As previously mentioned, some of Clark's Fever teammates have received criticism over the past two years for not standing up for the point guard as much as fans want them to in the face of perceived dirty plays from the opposition.

However, no such criticism can be directed at Cunningham, who made sure to get her money's worth with her hard foul on Sheldon.

The Fever will next take the floor on Thursday vs the Golden State Valkyries on the road.