Suns fans weren't pleased after Devin Booker received a bizarre ejection vs. the Pistons.

It didn't take long for controversy to envelope the Detroit Pistons' visit to Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns. Not only did Isaiah Stewart punch Drew Eubanks in the tunnel prior to the game's start, Devin Booker also got himself ejected in an odd manner after receiving two technical fouls in rapid succession in the first quarter.

Booker's ejection was confounding; he got his first technical foul prior to a timeout for reasons the Suns weren't quite clear about, and then when the game resumed, Booker was promptly ejected from the game by referee JT Orr for apparently saying something offensive before the Suns star pointed to the crowd.

It was a bizarre sequence that had Devin Booker disqualified from the game after playing in just five minutes and 24 seconds of game time. This naturally sparked some outrage not just from Suns fans, but from fans who continue to express their frustration over the officials' occasional wonky decision-making that's becoming more frequent.

“NBA has been awful the past 2 years because of these refs lmao every single week there is about 2 or more crews with awful calls,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Ejections are an absolute joke this year. You can discipline players for unsportsmanlike conduct without refs ruining the game. No other sport ejects players like this because a ref’s feelings were hurt. Issue a fine, or eventually suspend a player. NOT IN-GAME. Fix it.”

In fact, in light of the controversial foul call that marred the end of the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets' game two nights ago, fans are just about reaching the end of their rope when it comes to the kind of terrible calls that could have ruined Devin Booker and the Suns' night.

“The power trip some of these officials are on is unbelievable. Between this & the Knicks/Rockets game the other night, they’re on an all-time heater. Well done,” wrote Josh Reynolds of SB Nation. Added Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports, “What are we even doing here?”

Here are a few other reactions that encapsulate how Suns fans feel in the aftermath of Devin Booker's ejection against the Pistons that thankfully doesn't look like it would cost them dearly.

“This the kinda s**t Suns fans talk about with Book getting no respect from the stripes. Superstars get tossed for this? Somebody check that ni**a FanDuel account.” – @iamskwid

“Refs are legitimately ruining the NBA’s product. This s**t needs to stop.” – @SunsAreBetter