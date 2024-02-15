Isaiah Stewart was issued a citation and then released.

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was reportedly arrested after punching Drew Eubanks during an altercation before his team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

“Phoenix Police arrested Isaiah Stewart for assaulting Drew Eubanks. Stewart was issued a citation and released. The investigation remains active,” Mark McClune of Arizona's Family wrote on Twitter.

The incident in question took place during pre-game warmups, as Stewart and Eubanks crossed paths in the tunnels of Footprint Center. After they exchanged heated words, Stewart allegedly “sucker punched” Eubanks, prompting arena security to get involved.

“Words were said, I got sucker punched, and security intervened,” Eubanks said prior to tipoff.

The rugged veteran went on to say he was “straight,” calling the contact from Stewart a “soft punch.”

Stewart didn't play in Detroit's ensuing 116-100 loss to Phoenix. Eubanks came off the bench behind Jusuf Nurkic, finishing with six points, six rebounds, two steals on a block on 3-of-8 shooting in 18 minutes of action.