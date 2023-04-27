A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Legendary college basketball head coach Jim Boeheim and Syracuse University and the family of the man killed when he got struck by a car driven by the former Syracuse basketball mentor in 2019 have reportedly settled a lawsuit, per Karen Matthews of the Associated Press.

Jim Boeheim was driving home following a game when he tried to avoid the car Jorge Jimenez was a passenger of but instead hit the 51-year-old Jimenez causing his death. The vehicle Jimenez was on skidded on the highway and struck a guardrail. The disabled car blocked multiple lanes at the time of the accident. Although Boeheim was determined to be slightly speeding, an investigation ruled that Jimenez would have still likely died even if Boeheim was going slower.

The family of Jimenez, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, filed a lawsuit against Jim Boeheim in 2020, citing alleged negligence and recklessness.

The details of the settlement of the lawsuit between Jim Boeheim and Jimenez’s family remains and will remain sealed, with both parties “recognizing their mutual privacy interests and the desirability of avoiding publicity about their personal lives.”

The 78-year-old Jim Boeheim, who also played for the Orangemen, coached Syracuse basketball from 1976 up until his retirement following the 2022-23 college basketball season. Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005, Boeheim led Syracuse to a national championship win in 2003 and five Final Four appearances, most recently in 2016. He also won the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2010. He concluded his college basketball career with a coaching record of 1,015–441.