After 47 seasons, Jim Boeheim has stepped down as head coach of the Syracuse men’s basketball team. Before Boeheim truly stepped away from Syracuse, the legendary coach had one last message for the Orange faithful.

Before he was a coach at Syracuse, Boeheim was a player with the Orange. He has spent the majority of his life at Syracuse. While he may no longer be the head coach, Boeheim certainly won’t soon forget his time spent with the only team he has ever known.

“My experiences at Syracuse were beyond anything I could have imagined. Developing young talented players and impacting their lives has meant more to me than the worlds of tournament appearances,” Boeheim wrote in his statement. “I came to Syracuse in 1962 and gave everything I could to a game I love and a city that showed support by the thousands.”

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter, spending more time with my family, and continuing to support the Syracuse community.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boeheim also thanked the fans who watched his teams play for over six decades. No longer head coach, Boeheim said he is excited to root for the Orange alongside him.

In his 47-year-tenure, Syracuse racked up an overall record of 1,116-411 under Boeheim. He has the sixth-most total wins among head men’s basketball coaches at the D1 level. The Orange made the Final Four five times under Boeheim and won the 2003 National Championship.

Jim Boeheim revolutionized Syracuse’s program and helped them become a national power. As the Orange begin life post-Boeheim, the legendary coach is proud of what he accomplished and proud of the legacy he is leaving at Syracuse.