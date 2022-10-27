The key to TCU football’s unbeaten season is a cartoon toad

TCU football has put the CFB landscape on notice this season, sitting at the top of the Big 12 with a perfect 7-0 record overall and also going 4-0 in conference play. So, what’s the secret behind their brilliance in 2022? A cartoon toad from the show “Futurama”, which has become the unofficial mascot for the Horned Frogs. Via On3 Sports:

“Yeah, the Hypnotoad, straight out of the late, great sitcom “Futurama,” has been adopted and stylized as the official unofficial mascot of the Horned Frogs. Dykes and Duggan have worn Hypnotoad gear to news conferences in recent days.”

“If anything I’m wearing is trending,” head coach Sonny Dykes said, laughing, “it’s not a good sign. It’s a bad sign.”

Game ball from the comeback 2OT win over Oklahoma State to the non-player, player of the game: HYPNOTOAD 🌀@TCUHypnotoad pic.twitter.com/gfVp5Pu9i6 — RIFF RAM (@RiffRamTCU) October 18, 2022

From TCU football quarterback Max Duggan to running back Kendre Miller, this team is firing on all cylinders. but, their new “mascot” has been a hilarious driving force behind their success this year, with all fans on board with the hilarious toad. They even have a TCU Frog Army on campus in Fort Worth. The program is also getting a ton of fans out each and every game, which just adds fuel to the fire with the excitement around Dykes’ group.

The Horned Frogs moved up to #7 in the nation after last week’s 38-28 win over Kansas State and will face unranked West Virginia in Week 9 on Saturday. They currently rank third in the entire country with 44.7 points per game and fourth in total yards. TCU football is for real and they’ve got a pretty cool mascot.