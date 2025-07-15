Historically, the NFC East has been the most competitive division in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a dominant Super Bowl run last season, but thanks to the NFC East, their odds of repeating are stacked against them. The rest of the teams in the division all improved in the offseason, making the Eagles' path to a repeat that much harder.

The NFC East has not had a repeat winner in the last twenty years, showcasing how competitive the division has consistently been. On his podcast, The Adam Schefter Podcast, Adam Schefter provided insight on what this streak means for the league's history. It's an unprecedented streak, and it will take a lot for the Eagles to break it.

Schefter elaborated more about the streak in a conversation with Dan Stanczyk: “Not only is that the longest streak in NFL history, but the streak goes beyond football; it borders on the unimaginable now. The 20-season streak without a repeat winner in the NFC East is the longest a division winner has gone without repeating as a division champ in any sport. Think about how nobody can win the NFC East in back-to-back years; it's crazy.”

“We knew how hard it was to do in football in this one division, but this transcends football,” Schefter continued. This transcends the NFC East. This goes to every sport. We see division winners everywhere in every sport, quicker than a division winner in the NFC East over the last 20 years. That gives you an idea of what the Eagles are against this season.”

The Washington Commanders are the obvious challenger to Philadelphia this season. Jayden Daniels emerged last season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as a rookie . He will only get better as Washington adds more around him. The Commanders need more from their defense to overtake the Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys still have Dak Prescott running the show, and thanks to George Pickens, they should have more support around him. CeeDee Lamb is also still one of the best receivers in the league. Their defense should also be great, which might be why Dallas has taken that extra step this season.

The New York Giants are the biggest wildcard in the division because they have a new quarterback under center. Either Russell Wilson or rookie Jaxson Dart will throw to Malik Nabers. However, the Giants might have the best defense in the division.