It was a fairly successful 2022-23 season for the Tennessee Volunteers. They finished with an overall record of 25-11 and 11-7 in SEC Conference play. They made the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 beating Louisiana and Duke along the way before falling to Florida Atlantic. Tennessee did so without key guard Zakai Zeigler who suffered an ACL injury at the beginning of March. Zakai Zeigler was an important player for Tennessee this season and his loss was felt. But Zakai Zeigler is on the mend from his injury and is progressing although he does not yet have a set timeline for his return to the court as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

https://x.com/jonrothstein/status/1696903096926863614?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Zeigler was having a strong sophomore season of college basketball before his injury cut his season short. He had made an immediate impact as a freshman during the 2021-22 season when he came off the bench in 35 games. He made more of an impact in his second season as he started 15 of the 30 games he played in and he led the SEC in assists.

Zeigler averaged 28.8 minutes per game, up from the 22.1 he averaged as a freshman. He put up 10.7 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists with splits of 37.5 percent shooting from the field, 31.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Tennessee will be losing several key players from this past season's team and that means Zeigler could be in line to shoulder more of a leadership role especially as a point guard.