The combative aspect of social media is obviously well-documented, but digital animosity might be at its highest when people are engaged in GOAT debates. Everyone knows the toxicity that can be spewed in Michael Jordan-LeBron James centered discussions, but the argument for best tennis player ever can also get pretty ugly. Novak Djokovic, the current holder of that title by virtue of his record-setting 24 Grand Slams, is responding to comments Rafael Nadal recently made on the subject.

In September, the Spaniard suggested that Djokovic might be “frustrated” had he not surpassed him for most majors of all-time earlier in the year, because of the intense manner in which he conducts himself. Many people perceived the remarks, which came in an interview with Movistar, via Forbes, as being passive aggressive and a subtle shot at the Serb.

Nadal clarified his stance and bestowed unequivocal GOAT praise on his tennis rival, but such niceties will not be enough to appease some fans who now view the 22-time major champion as bitter. Djokovic finally broke silence on the matter.

Novak Djokovic weighs in

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, how he interprets someone else in a certain context etc,” Djokovic said, via Forbes' Adam Zagoria. “That’s all I can say. Rafa is a great champion and I respect and appreciate him as such – as a great champion, my biggest rival and as a player who contributed to shaping my game and to results I’ve accomplished…I have my opinion, but I won’t share it as I don’t want us to go deeper into that. There is no need for that.”

Ah, the old “I am not going to say anything critical, but I'm thinking it” routine. In all seriousness, though, Novak Djokovic is justified in feeling slighted by Rafael Nadal. No one is likely to take kindly to the notion that they might be overly dedicated to their craft at the expense of living a more balanced and healthy lifestyle. Still, Djokovic has no intention in starting a public feud.

By the sound of it, however, he might not forget what his contemporary said anytime soon. Djokovic won three of four Grand Slams in 2023 and was runner-up in Wimbledon, while Nadal battled an abdomen injury much of the year. Fans will eagerly wait for these two warriors to resume their rivalry in 2024.