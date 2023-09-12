Novak Djokovic was reduced to tears while celebrating his US Open title in Serbia.

Djokovic won his fourth US Open crown as well as his 24th Grand Slam title following a straight-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. As a result, he became the oldest US Open champion in history while equaling the all-time record of Grand Slam titles won set by Margaret Court.

The victory also further cemented his claim as the GOAT of tennis with his current Grand Slam record unlikely to be surpassed by anyone in the future.

It may have been an even more perfect weekend for Serbian sports had the basketball team emerged victorious in the FIBA World Cup final against Germany earlier on Sunday.

In the end, it wasn't to be as Germany emerged victorious with an 83-77 win thanks to the exploit of Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder among others.

However, it was still a great achievement for Serbia to finish in second — especially considering it was without reigning NBA champion Nikola Jokic among their ranks — and a cause for celebration as both the team as well as Djokovic celebrated Tuesday night in the capital of Belgrade.

During the celebrations in front of a raucous Serbian crowd, Djokovic eventually started shedding tears.

You can watch it below:

US Open champion Novak Djokovic broke down into tears while being welcomed back to Serbia alongside the Serbian basketball team 🙌pic.twitter.com/mQMZMMMoJx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

The Davis Cup group stage is currently going on with Djokovic looking to help his nation on the weekend as well as later on in the knockout stage which takes place in November.

“Right now, I just want to enjoy the success for a few days because I’m playing for Serbia in Davis Cup,” Djokovic said as quoted by Tennis Majors. “I’m not going to play on Tuesday, but I’ll play on Friday and Saturday.

“Davis Cup is my priority until the end of the season.”

Serbia — whose only Davis Cup win was back in 2010 — is in Group B which also features Spain, South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will not be featuring for Spain following his US Open semifinal exit as he looks to take a break following the North American swing.