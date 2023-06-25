Petra Kvitova defeated Donna Vekic in straight sets (6-2, 7-6) to win the Berlin Open on Sunday, the WTA veteran's 31st career singles title. Her victory comes just less than a week before the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where Kvitova will be vying for her third title while playing on her favorite surface.

“I love grass, I love you,” Kvitova told the crowd at Steffi Graf Stadium, per ESPN. “I have to say big congrats to Donna. You played amazing tennis. Not only in the final but the whole week. It was exhausting yesterday and today.”

Venus Williams is the only active player who has won more titles than Kvitova.

The Czech star will enter Wimbledon next week having won 12 of her last 13 matches on grass. Kvitova, currently the No. 9 ranked player in the world, will hold that same seed in London, where she'll be looking to win her third Wimbledon championship.

She first made waves at Wimbledon in 2010, advancing to the semifinals as an unseeded player before falling to eventual-champion Serena Williams. Petra Kvitova returned the following year as a No. 8 seed, beating Maria Sharapova in the final for her first Grand Slam title. She triumphed at Wimbledon again in 2014, winning the tournament as a six seed.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships begin on July 3rd.