Daniil Medvedev and Petra Kvitova have both triumphed at the 2023 Miami Open.

The win continued an incredible start to the season for the volatile Medvedev, which has now seen him win four tournaments in the space of just over three months. Having already won the Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championship – all of which took place in February – Medvedev looked almost impossible to stop in Miami, dropping just a solitary set en route to the victory.

In the final, he came up against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the number ten seed at the event (Medvedev was number four). The Russian prevailed in a tight first set 7-5, before putting the foot down in the second to run out a 7-5, 6-3 winner.

For Kvitova, the start to the season hasn’t been quite so fruitful, and this win marked her first since the middle of last year and just her second since March of 2021. The two-time Grand Slam winner wound back the clock in Miami, and though she had a number of tight sets, was able to lean on her years of experience when it mattered most and dropped just a single set all tournament.

The 15th seed at the event, Kvitova came up against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final. A thrilling first set went to a tiebreaker which finished at an incredible 16-14 in Kvitova’s favor, and like Medvedev, after winning that first set she put her foot down. After little separated the two in the first set, Kvitova was clearly the superior player in the second, ending up victorious 7-6, 6-2.

Following the Miami Open, the next ATP 1000 event will be the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which kicks off on the ninth of April. For the women, a handful of smaller events will take place through April, before the tour heads to Europe for the next WTA 1000 event, the Mutua Madrid Open.