Tennis legend Rafael Nadal will play in the 2024 Australian Open.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley confirmed Rafel Nadal's return to the courts in January 2024, per Tennis.com.

“In talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back,” Tiley said on Wednesday.

“We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about. That's awesome,” Craig Tiley added.

Tiley's update is consistent with the prognosis of Rafael Nadal's uncle and coach. Toni Nadal said last month the goal was for Rafa to compete in the 2024 Australian Open.

“Rafa is good, recovering. If all goes well, he wants to return to the court for the 2024 Australian Open,” Toni Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal competed in just one Grand Slam this year. He lost to American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. He skipped most of this year's tournaments because of a hip injury he sustained in Australia. Consequently, Rafael Nadal dropped out of the ATP top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

Rafael Nadal hinted 2024 will be his last year in the professional tennis ranks. His dropped his bombshell shortly after he announced his withdrawal from this year's Roland Garros.

Nadal will aim for his third Australian Open title next January. If he succeeds, he will also win his 23rd Grand Slam title which is second-most all-time behind Novak Djokovic.

Will we witness another epic showdown between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic next year? The plot thickens with each passing day.