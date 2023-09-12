Rafael Nadal's tennis comeback is progressing well.

Nadal has not played since his second-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this year where he suffered a hip injury that effectively ruled him out the rest of the 2023 season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Spaniard would go on to have surgery earlier this summer — missing the French Open in the process — and was given a recovery timeline of five months which would see him ideally fully recovered by November.

However, the goal was to return at the start of 2024 in time for the Australian Open and according to his uncle Toni, that still seems to be the plan as he revealed his nephew was recovering well.

“Rafa is good, recovering,” Toni Nadal told El Desmarque (via Eurosport). “If all goes well he wants to return to the court for the 2024 Australian Open.”

While the Australian Open was the plan, there was talk of Nadal possibly returning in November for the Davis Cup as well as a prolonged return that would only see him return for the clay season next year.

However, this news comes as a welcome boost, especially as the 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed the 2024 season could very well be his last on the ATP Tour.

“I hope to give myself the opportunity to enjoy next year, that’s probably going to be my last year in the professional tour,“ Nadal said when announcing his withdrawal from the French Open. “That’s my idea, even [though] I can’t say that 100%.”

Hopefully, Rafael Nadal is able to have a full injury-free year and continues to keep playing.