Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were in a battle during the Australian Open semifinal, but only one person could come out victorious. That happened to be Djokovic, as he goes for his 25th Grand Slam Title. It was a big moment for Djokovic, as Sinner had won the last five meetings between them.

The match went over four hours, and it was past one in the morning in Melbourne. It was obvious that both of them wanted this meeting badly, as eight break points were saved in the deciding set.

“I'm lost for words, to be honest,” Djokovic said after the match. “It feels surreal, playing over four hours, it's almost 2am. I am reminiscing about 2012 when I played Rafa [Nadal] in the finals – That was almost six hours, but the intensity and quality of tennis was extremely high and that was the only chance I had against him.

“I told [Sinner] at the next ‘thanks for allowing me at least one'. I have tremendous respect for him, he is an incredible player and pushes you to the limit. He deserves a round of applause for his performance.”

This will be Djokovic's first Grand Slam final appearance since Wimbledon in 2024. If he's able to win, it will be his first major title since the 2023 US Open. He won his first Grand Slam title 18 years ago in Melbourne, and there's no doubt that he'll want to get another one under his belt.

Djokovic will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the final two days from now.