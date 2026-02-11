If you haven't been following the career of Carlos Alcaraz, you should.

Alcaraz is arguably the biggest star in today's tennis with his steady ascent to the top. Last month, the 22-year-old phenom claimed his first title in the Australian Open after beating Novak Djokovic in the final, becoming the youngest player to collect all Grand Slam trophies.

He has routinely defeated all of the sport's elite, and it is scary to think that he is not even at his peak yet.

At this point, Alcaraz is anything but a novice, and Rafael Nadal made sure to remind everyone about it.

“He is not a prospect. He has seven Slams, so he’s definitely not just a promise for the future. He is already a legend. If you look at the historic greats in Slams, there aren’t many who have seven. Calling him a prospect makes no sense,” said Nadal in a video posted by The Tennis Letter on X.

Alcaraz, currently the world No. 1, is also the youngest player to win at least seven Grand Slam crowns. He has the same total as John McEnroe and Mats Wilander.

While Nadal also had an impressive rise when he was starting, Alcaraz has been more prolific in terms of age.

The 39-year-old Nadal, who retired in 2024 with 22 Grand Slam titles, has witnessed first-hand the talent of Alcaraz when they represented Spain in the doubles competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They were also part of Spain's roster at the 2024 Davis Cup, although Nadal did not play due to health issues.

Alcaraz will look to win his third straight title at the French Open in May.