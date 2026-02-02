History was made early Sunday morning, as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in four sets in the Australian Open final. It was Alcaraz's seventh Grand Slam title during his brief, yet illustrious career. But more importantly, the victory completed the career Grand Slam for the Spaniard.

In doing so, he surpassed fellow countryman Rafael Nadal as the youngest to ever achieve that feat. Nadal was 24 years and 101 days old. Alcaraz is only 22. Nadal took to Instagram to congratulate both Alcaraz and Djokovic after the match.

History was going to be made either way on Sunday. Djokovic was attempting to win his 25th Grand Slam title. That would have broken a tie with Australian legend Margaret Court for the most in the history of the sport.

Djokovic was already the oldest man to ever reach a major final. But it was for naught, as the Spaniard's youth was just too much to overcome after Djokovic took the first set. It was that youth that likely allowed Alcaraz to look as spry as he did, knowing what he was coming off of.

The World No. 1 needed more than 5-1/2 hours to defeat Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.

Alcaraz now holds two Wimbledon, two U.S. Open, two French Open, and one Australian Open titles. His grip over control of men's tennis got stronger after notching another major on his belt.

Meanwhile, Djokovic may have missed his last chance at 25 in the tough defeat.