Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula added their voices to Coco Gauff’s call for more player privacy at the Australian Open, backing the American after footage of her postmatch frustration away from the court went viral earlier this week.

Gauff raised concerns Tuesday following her quarterfinal loss, saying there is virtually no space inside the stadium where players are not being filmed. The discussion grew as fellow top players were asked about the balance between fan engagement and personal boundaries at the season’s first Grand Slam.

Speaking Wednesday after her loss to Elena Rybakina, Swiatek questioned the extent of off-court camera access, saying players should have areas where they can prepare and decompress without constant surveillance.

“The question is, are we tennis players or are we, like, animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop, you know?” Swiatek said, via ESPN News Services. “OK, that was exaggerating obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy. … It would be nice also to, I don’t know, have your own process and not always be, like, observed.”

Swiatek, the world No. 2, said she understands attention comes with being a top player but drew a distinction between competition and off-court moments. She added that players are meant to be watched during matches and media obligations, not turned into memes for moments behind the scenes.

Pegula echoed those feelings after her straight-sets win over Amanda Anisimova, defending Gauff and describing the current environment as overly intrusive.

“Coco wasn’t wrong when she said the only place is the locker room,” Pegula said. “We’re on the court on TV, you come inside, you’re on TV. Literally the only time you’re not being recorded is when you’re going to shower and going to the bathroom. I think that’s something we need to cut back on for sure.”

Gauff’s comments followed video showing her smashing her racket in a stadium ramp after her loss to Elina Svitolina. She said she intentionally left the court to avoid doing so in front of fans, believing she had found a private area.

Pegula said she hopes the moment leads to broader discussion moving forward, calling the situation “very intrusive.”