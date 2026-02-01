Novak Djokovic found himself in the Australian Open final facing off against Carlos Alcaraz, and unfortunately, he could not come away with the win. It's understandable when looking at the body of work Alcaraz has put together in his young career, and he's one of the best players at the moment.

Djokovic couldn't do much but give Alcaraz his flowers after the match, and used the word “legendary” when speaking about him.

“The results are a testament to his already stellar career,” Djokovic said. “Can’t think of any superlatives about him. He deserves every bit of praise he gets. He’s a very nice young man. Good values. Nice family. Already a legendary tennis player that made a huge mark in the history books of tennis, with only 22 years of age.” “The first time I played him he was 11 or 12 years old.

“No, he was 18 or 19… you could already see he was destined for great things.”

Alcaraz also gave Djokovic his flowers at the end of the match.

“It's unbelievable what he's doing. If he maintains this level of tennis during the whole season, he's going to win great things, probably a Masters 1000 [tournament] again,” Alcaraz said. “He's going to come to a Grand Slam final again. It depends on how physically he is or how demanding the tournament is physically for him, but I think he's ready to keep winning the big tournaments on the tour.”

Both of these players know what the other is capable of, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they faced off again in the near future.