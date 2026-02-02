At just 22 years old, Carlos Alcaraz managed to complete a tennis grand slam. He finally accomplished that incredible feat on Sunday, when he took down the legendary Novak Djokovic in the finals of the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, to the tune of a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 score.

Now that he's completed a career grand slam, what's the next mountain to climb for the Spanish tennis superstar?

After defeating Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz was asked for his thoughts on pulling off a grand slam in a calendar year.

“It’s gonna be a big challenge,” Alcaraz said (h/t The Tennis Letter). “Those are big words to be honest. I just want it to be one at a time. Next one is French Open. I have great memories there. I don’t want to put myself in a pressure position to have to do it. But it’s gonna be great. I’ll try to be ready, to work hard, to recover and practice well and play a good tournament in the next Grand Slam.”

Perhaps, it's best for Alcaraz to savor and celebrate his major win in Melbourne for now and think about what's ahead later on.

But he can definitely expect the hype for a possible calendar slam to get more intense. The French Open is the next grand slam event, and it's a tournament he's dominated in the past two years. He will enter the 2026 edition of Roland Garros as its two-time defending champion. Carlos Alcaraz is also a two-time Wimbledon winner and a two-time US Open champion.