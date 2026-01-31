Elena Rybakina faced a familiar opponent in Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Australian Open. In the end, it was Rybakina who came out victorious in an exciting three-set match, per Jake Michaels of ESPN, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

In 2023, Rybakina and Sabalenka met in the final, with Sabalenka winning. The same was the case at Wimbledon in 2021.

Both split the first two sets. Then, Rybakina came back from a 3-0 deficit to win five straight games.

After winning, Rybakina, a Russian representing Kazakhstan, revealed her game plan.

“It's amazing to hold this trophy,” Rybakina said. “I knew that today if I get a chance to lead that I will need to try some risky shots and just go for it … not wait for any mistakes or even get to the long rallies.

“It was tough to come back in the third. I'm happy that being down, I was able to calm myself down, not being frustrated anymore, and just focus on each point and stay close. I'm super happy.”

Article Continues Below

Rybakina is the No. 5-ranked player in the WTA. Last November, she defeated Sabalenka in straight sets (6-3, 7-6) during the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In turn, she continued her 11-match winning streak.

Altogether, Rybakina won three WTA titles during the 2025 season. Additionally, she went 60-19. She has 12 career singles titles.

Her first Grand Slam singles title came in 2022 at Wimbledon. In 2023, she achieved her highest ranking at No.3 in the world.

When the WTA rankings come out on Monday, Rybakina will be No.3 in the world again after her win.