Coco Gauff was seen smashing her racket after losing in the Australian Open on Tuesday. From there, it was a moment that quickly went viral, per TNT Sports.

Coco Gauff releases her frustrations after a disappointing defeat in the Australian Open quarter-finals 💥 pic.twitter.com/4Ur9jlxR0P — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 27, 2026

Later on, Gauff issued a call to action for greater privacy for players at the Australian Open, per The First Serve. Essentially, she was trying to reach a place where there would be no cameras.

“I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn't a camera because I don't necessarily like breaking racquets, but I lost 1 and 2,” Gauff said. “I broke one racquet (at the) French Open, I think, and I said I would never do it again on court, because I don't like that's a good representation.”

“So maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament, the only private place we have is the locker room”.

Coco is calling for change. pic.twitter.com/sjPimieLMo — The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) January 27, 2026

Gauff lost to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in two sets, 6-1, 6-2. Additionally, Gauff became one of the first players since Venus and Serena Williams to reach that level before turning 22. Last year, she went out in the quarterfinals and lost to Paula Badosa of Spain in two sets, 7-5, 6-4. So far, she has never won an Australian Open title.

In 2024, Gauff reached the semifinals before losing to Aryna Sabalenka 7-6, 6-4. Altogether, Gauff has 11 career WTA singles titles. Among them are the 2023 U.S. Open, 2024 WTA Finals, and the 2025 French Open. In 2024, she also won the French Open doubles title.

Presently, Gauff is the No. 3-ranked player in the world with 6,423 points to her name.