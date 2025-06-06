The French Open has reached its peak, as Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to advance to his first final. He will now face Carlos Alcaraz, who is ready to defend his title against the No. 1 player in the world.

It was a tight matchup between Sinner and Djokovic, and they traded points throughout, but Sinner came out on top with 6-4, 7-5, 7(7)-6(3) win. For Sinner, he will be moving on to his first final at Roland-Garros, as he's on a big run this year, and he plans to capture his third Grand Slam in a row after winning the 202 U.S. Open and 2025 Australian Open.

As for Djokovic, his run comes to an end as he loses in the semifinals in straight sets for the first time in 15 years.

Fans on social media seem to be excited about the upcoming final match between Sinner and Alcaraz.

“I like both so who do I root for,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“About time. Gonna be pure cinema Sunday,” another user wrote.

“I didn’t even put together that they havnt faced in a final before wow Tennis really didn’t do a good job of advertising that possibility this week in lead up to the semis That’s awesome, what a treat. Going to see a lot of them over the next decade,” a third user wrote.

Article Continues Below

Jannik Sinner heading to French Open final

The final is setting up to be a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best in the sport.

Alcaraz was able to advance to the finals after defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals. He won in the middle of the fourth set after Musetti had to retire because of an injury.

Alcaraz has now advanced to the French Open final for the second straight year, and he beat Alexander Zverev last year.

With Alcaraz coming into the final with some momentum, it should be an exciting matchup against Sinner, who is also playing at the top of his game right now. It's actually interesting that these two haven't faced each other in a final before, and the way that it's looking, this could be the start of something that lasts for a long time.