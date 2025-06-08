Coco Gauff has been the name on everyone's lips since she impressively claimed her second Grand Slam trophy with a win in the French Open final, including Aryna Sabalenka, whom Gauff beat for the Roland-Garros title. The World No. 1 told the media that she believed she lost because of her own errors, not because Gauff outplayed her, and the newly crowned champion didn't mince words with her response.

“I don't agree with that. I mean, I'm sitting here,” Gauff began with a smile. “No shade to Iga or anything, but I played her, and I won in straight sets. I don't think that's a fair thing to say. Anything can really happen.

“Honestly, the way Aryna was playing the last few weeks, she was the favorite to win. I think she was the best person I could've played in the final. Her being No. 1 in the world, she was just the best person to play.

“I think I got the hardest matchup, just if you go off stats alone. Obviously, Iga being a champion here, it was going to be a tough match either way. But yeah, regardless of who I played, I think I had a good shot to win, and I definitely had that belief.

Article Continues Below

“If you ask me honestly who I wanted to play, it was Iga. Just because I felt Aryna was playing so good. Obviously, Iga is a tough opponent too. Honestly, neither of them would've been the better shot,” Gauff joked. “But it played out how it played out, and that's why I'm here today.”

“Wow. This means so much to me, truly… French Open champion,” Gauff said in her post with a teary-eyed emoji. “I worked so hard for this moment, and for it to have happened is insane. Thank you God, and thank you everyone. This means the world…. I'm still in shock honestly, can't find the words but all I can say for now is just thank you and never give up on your dreams,” she concluded with a heart hand emoji.