Aryna Sabalenka is still alive at the 2025 edition of the French Open women's singles tournament. The world No. 1 took care of her business in the fourth round of the tourney, as she outlasted No. 8 Zheng Qinwen of China in two sets via a 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 score.

With her win over Qinwen, the Belarusian star extended her streak of reaching the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam event to 10. The 27-year-old Sabalenka appeared mildly surprised when she was informed of that feat during a post-match press conference.

“That's a crazy stat,” Sabalenka said after learning of her incredible streak (h/t ESPN). “I wasn't really thinking about that. I'm really focused on the game, and yeah, that's just crazy statistics.”

Sabalenka's streak started way back in 2022 when she lasted until the semifinal round of that year's US Open. In 2023, Sabalenka started her Grand Slam campaign with a win at the Australian Open. She then made it to as far as the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon before a runner-up finish at the US Open.

The following year, Aryna Sabalenka won her second Australian Open title but was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the French Open and did not participate at Wimbledon. She returned to Grand Slam action at the US Open and flashed her mighty form throughout the tournament, which she topped for her first time in her career.

Still in search of her first French Open title, Sabalenka will look to get closer to that goal when she faces off against world No. 5 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. That poses to be a tough challenge for Sabalenka, as the Polish star is the three-time defending French Open champion. Swiatek has also won the tournament four times in her career.

“I'm super excited to go out there and to fight and to do everything I need to get the win,” Sabalenka said as she looks forward to going deeper at the French Open, per ESPN.

Sabalanka is just 4-8 all-time in WTA matches against Swiatek, though they have never crossed paths before at the French Open. In their most recent meeting, Sabalenka beat Swiatek, 6-3, 6-3, at the hard surface of the Cincinnati Open semifinals.