The 2024 US Open has taken on a March Madness kind of feel. Two of the three biggest favorites to win the title, No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, were upset on back to back nights on Arthur Ashe Stadium, blowing the men's singles draw wide open.

Alcaraz was the first to go on Thursday night, bowing out to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets in a sleepy performance, 1-6 5-7 4-6. It was van de Zandschulp's first win over a player ranked in the top 100 since the Madrid Open over four months ago, and the earliest loss for Alcaraz at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon 2021. The loss also ended Alcaraz's 15-match win streak at Grand Slams after his titles at the French Open and Wimbledon this summer.

Djokovic quickly followed suit on Friday as his title defense came to an end at the hands of No. 28 seed Alexei Popyrin in four sets, 4-6 4-6 6-2 4-6. The recently crowned Olympic Gold Medalist was very flat over the first two sets before finding some life in the third, but the Aussie was too much to overcome in the end. The win continues Popyrin's excellent summer which saw him pick up a Masters 1000 title, the biggest of his career, in Montreal, and now brings his best Grand Slam result to date.

US Open men's singles draw wide open as round three continues Saturday

The losses of Djokovic and Alcaraz means that the men's singles draw has opened up significantly in a pair of sections as round three marches on Saturday. No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner remains one of the favorites to take home his second Grand Slam of the season as he prepares to face Australian Christopher O'Connell on Saturday. Fourth seed Alexander Zverev is still looking to extinguish his reputation as one of the greatest players to never win a slam, and No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev is also one of the remaining favorites after being crowned champion in New York in 2021.

Alcaraz's quarter will have a first time major semifinalist, with No. 10 seed Alex De Miñaur the favorite to make it through. Djokovic's abscence in his quarter creates an opportunity for No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev (0-10 career in major quarterfinals), No. 9 seed Gregor Dimitrov, No. 20 seed Frances Tiafoe and Popyrin to make it through to the semis.

Americans Taylor Fritz (No. 12 seed), Tommy Paul (No. 14 seed), and Brandon Nakashima (unseeded) remain alongside Tiafoe as they attempt to bring home the first American men's singles Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2003. With Djokovic and Alcaraz watching from home, this may be their best chance yet.