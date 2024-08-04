It wasn't easy, but Novak Djokovic got it done. Just weeks after losing to Carlos Alcaraz for the second consecutive year in the Wimbledon final, Djokovic completed a career golden slam at Roland Garros by defeating Alcaraz in the Olympics' gold medal match.

In his quest for his first Olympic gold medal, Djokovic bested Alcaraz in back-to-back tiebreakers to win in straight sets today at Roland-Garros. After winning the final point and shaking hands with Alcaraz, Djokovic got down on his hands and knees, visibly shaking.

The victory not only made Djokovic the oldest player to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis, but he also became the fifth player in history to win the career golden slam, which consists of an Olympic singles gold medal, the Australian Open, Wimbledon, French Open, and U.S. Open.

Djokovic joins longtime rival Rafael Nadal, who completed his golden slam in 2010 when he won the U.S. Open, as well as Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, and Serena Williams as the only players to win all five competitions.

Reactions to Novak Djokovic's Olympic gold medal victory

There was no shortage of reactions to Novak Djokovic's golden slam victory, with many crowning Djokovic as the greatest of all time — or GOAT — after earning the one thing that had always eluded him.

Tennis TV listed the many, many accomplishments Djokovic has earned throughout his illustrious career:

“10 x Australian Open 🇦🇺

3 x Roland-Garros 🇫🇷

7 x Wimbledon 🇬🇧

4 x US Open 🇺🇸

7 x ATP Finals 🏆

8 x year-end No.1s 🤝

2 x Career Golden Masters✌️

1 x Davis Cup 🇷🇸

428 weeks at No.1 (most ever)☝️

1 x Olympics Gold Medal 🥇

Novak Djokovic has completed tennis.”

A Djokovic fan did something similar but expanded it to the many different events he has won:

“Novak Djokovic is the only player in tennis history to win every big event.

He has completed tennis.

Australian Open ✅

French Open ✅

Wimbledon ✅

US Open ✅

Olympics ✅

ATP Finals ✅

Indian Wells ✅

Miami ✅

Monte Carlo ✅

Madrid ✅

Rome ✅

Canada ✅

Cincinnati ✅

Shanghai ✅

Paris ✅”

The same fan posted a video that shows Djokovic's thumb twitching after he won the Olympic gold medal:

“Novak Djokovic shaking as he wins the Olympic gold medal.

He gave everything he had. ❤️”

Tennis great and broadcaster Chris Evert praised Djokovic after his historic victory:

“Novak….. His love for the game and his country is unprecedented. The strength of his mind is incomparable. His GOAT status is cemented. So happy for him…”

SportsCenter also showed moments from Djokovic's gold medal celebration at Roland-Garros:

“Gold. Finally.

Novak Djokovic's emotions poured out after winning his first ever gold medal at the Olympics 🇷🇸❤️”