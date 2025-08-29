Coco Gauff may only be 21, but the 2023 US Open champion already carries herself with the maturity of someone deeply aware of the history of sport. On Tuesday night in New York, she spoke candidly about the athletes who inspire her most—and two names tower above the rest: Serena Williams and Simone Biles.

When asked about Biles’ presence at Flushing Meadows, Gauff didn’t hesitate to rank her alongside the tennis legend who once ruled the very same court.

“She’s one of the greatest athletes,” Gauff said. “It’s her and Serena on my Mount Rushmore of athletes. Everything she went through on the mental side is something I tried to learn from.”

The praise from Gauff underscored not only the immense respect she has for her idols but also how much she values their influence beyond the scoreboard. For her, greatness is defined by dominance on the court or mat—and by the courage to confront struggles publicly.

Gauff recalled her earliest memories of watching Biles, pointing to the gymnast’s electrifying breakout at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I think it was honestly her first Olympics. I don’t remember what year that was, but I think it was in Rio. That was one of the first times that stuck in my memory,” Gauff said. “She’s the greatest—one of the greatest athletes. It’s her and Serena for me.”

The young star explained how she closely followed Biles’ openness about mental health, especially when the gymnast withdrew from events at the Tokyo Games in 2021 to prioritize her well-being. That decision, Gauff said, left a lasting impression.

“Everything that she went through with the mental side of the sport is something I followed closely and tried to learn from,” Gauff noted. “To see her there tonight kind of gave me a reminder that I needed.”

Adding to the moment, Gauff revealed she had the opportunity to meet Biles in person just before her own match.

“I was lucky to actually just come from talking to her,” Gauff said with a smile. “So I was able to tell her that in person.”

For Gauff, it was a rare chance to pay tribute face-to-face to someone she views as an icon. The exchange was a reminder of how the torch of inspiration is passed between generations of athletes, each drawing strength from those who came before them.

By placing Biles and Williams together on her personal Mount Rushmore, Gauff highlighted a broader truth: both women have redefined what is possible in their sports while carrying the weight of expectation and scrutiny.

Williams’ 23 Grand Slam titles and Biles’ 30 World and Olympic golds may be unmatched, but equally powerful are their battles beyond the arena—for equality, for mental health awareness, and for paving a path that athletes like Gauff now walk.

As she continues her own quest for Grand Slam success, Gauff’s words reflect not just admiration, but aspiration. In honoring her heroes, she also hinted at her desire to leave behind a legacy of courage, resilience, and inspiration—qualities that define the very athletes on her Mount Rushmore.