17-time World Champion John Cena is now all geared up to face his final WWE match against Gunther. On the Dec. 13, 2025, edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena is set to go against the “Ring General” before hanging up his boots. However, just a few days before the showdown, iconic ring announcer Lillian Garcia confirmed herself for the event.

Speaking with TVInsider in a recent interview, Garcia announced her presence and duties for Cena's retirement bout. “I cannot wait,” she said. “When I found out his final match was going to be during Saturday Night’s Main Event, I was like, ‘That’s the show I announce!’ It’s actually kind of fitting because I announced him even before he was John Cena.”

Further in the interview, Garcia looked back on his decades-long career and past.

“He was ‘The Prototype.’ It was a live event. I’ll never forget it. I hadn’t seen him backstage yet. The crew explained to me that he is the new guy and gave me all his stats. I just remember as soon as I said, ‘The Prototype,’ and he came through the curtain, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a look.’ He came off special right from the beginning.

“Watching his whole journey, being a part of it, being able to call so many of his matches along the years,” Garcia added. “It has been incredible. From SummerSlam to WrestleMania, and now the pinnacle of it to be here, his final match. It’s absolutely incredible. And the fact I’m back in WWE, it’s just so awesome.”

Is Lillian Garcia ‘nervous' about announcing John Cena's retirement match?

In the same interview, Garcia was asked about being nervous for the occasion. Surely, there is a lot of pressure on her ahead of Cena's last match.

“For sure. It has been exciting. Am I nervous about this? Of course, you get nervous,” she added. “I always say nerves are a good thing because it means you care. Nerves and excitement actually create the same energy. It’s about turning those nerves into excitement.

“I’m very excited. I’m going to do everything I can to put everything into that announcement. Just really solidify the fact that he is the ‘Greatest of All Time.’He is an icon. I’ve been amazed at everything he has been able to accomplish and his legacy,” Garcia concluded.