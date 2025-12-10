Jade Cargill has been on a dominant run since winning the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton a month ago. However, being a champion comes with its own struggles. Winning a title automatically makes one work long and odd hours, title defense matches, an increased number of appearances, and even more media calls.

In a recent appearance on the Hall of Fame podcast, Cargill disclosed her methods for managing her workload as well as the important advice she received from Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

“I actually was talking to The Miz. It was Miz, and he asked the same question, ‘Do you feel the pressure of being a champion?’” Cargill recalled. “And I said, ‘I’ve sat back for the entire first year I was here, and I watched the champions. And I watched how you all dealt with the pressure, and how you all dealt with your home life situation.’ I asked a lot of questions.”

Cargill sought guidance from the “American Nightmare” in managing her relationships with her husband and family, and in how she balances all aspects of her life as a champion in WWE.

“I would always ask Cody, ‘Are you tired? How are you doing this?’ And he just had a newborn baby. I’m like, ‘When are you home?’ Because I have a child. I have an entire family, and I wanted to ask someone who has a family,” Cargill continued. “How is your wife, even though she’s in the industry or was in the industry?

“How is your mental? Not just your physical, how is your mental? Are you okay?’ And he just always gave me great advice of pushing through, and this is something that he’s always wanted, he’s not gonna take it for granted,” she continued.

Cargill also indicated her agreement with Rhodes' advice, as it was aligned with her goals. In a competitive business, many are competing for the top spot. Cargill noted that if she were to step down, another person would quickly fill the vacancy.